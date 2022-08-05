Electric City Disc Golf Club celebrates course upgrades

GREAT FALLS — The warm weather in Great Falls makes for ideal disc golfing. The course at Warden Park just got improved, too, thanks to a very supportive community donating time and money for improvements.

With enough donations, the Electric City Disc Golf Club was able to put in new concrete pads, adding safety to the course. They estimate the total cost at around $2,500 to $3,000. The club has seen varying numbers of athletes over the years, but has more than 30 participants in league this year and are enjoying the nice weather with a sport they love.

“We started basically around 2014, 2015, got together and started raising money to get some courses built,” Club sport director Shane Knott said. “Started getting bigger and more competitive. And, you know, we've got a big scene in town now.

There is some strategy to the game I wasn't aware of when I started, but quickly picked up on, thanks to Drew and Shane, who are much better than I am.

“The community is the reason why our disc golf courses are here,” club president Drew Kent said. “Every donation that we get is from local businesses, and all of the work that's put into all these courses are just 100% volunteer, manpower. So it's the local businesses that donate us the money and the local volunteers that help us build. And so as a whole, Great Falls has provided these wonderful courses.”

Kent also mentioned a master plan of putting a course out by Wadsworth Pond, expanding and hopefully getting more people to play. He said they have been approved by the city and will start fundraising. Cost was estimated at anywhere between $12,000 and $15,000.

We had discs and of course, so we figured why not play a few holes and test out the new pads? In the end I learned the disc golf club welcomes anyone willing to try it as well as those willing to get into a tree or across the street from time to time in case your disc doesn't go where you want. The club also has a league every Sunday at 4 p.m. at Warden Park. For more information, click here to visit the Facebook page, or send an email to greatfallsdicgolf@gmail.com.



