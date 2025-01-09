GREAT FALLS — A new business in the heart of Great Falls is set to make shipping more convenient for residents and businesses alike. Electric City Logistics, located on the main floor of the Times Square Building at 525 Central Avenue in Great Falls,, aims to simplify the shipping process and provide cost-effective solutions.

Electric City Logistics Set to Open in Great Falls

“You can bring us a package, or you can bring us an item, and we’ll pack that item for you,” explained Michael Chambers, the owner of Electric City Logistics. “We’ll work out a shipping label and get it sent out to the post office, so you don’t have to take care of it.”

The company is scheduled to officially open its doors on January 16, offering personal and business shipping services. Chambers emphasized their commitment to affordability by partnering with multiple shipping services.

“We work with multiple services to make sure that we get the best prices for shipping,” Chambers said. “We price match and try to figure out the best deal for our customers.”

Electric City Logistics is also catering to the growing e-commerce community by providing warehousing and fulfillment services for online sellers. Platforms like Amazon, eBay, Shopify, and Etsy can benefit from their ability to store, pick, package, and ship products directly to customers.

Chambers shared his motivation for starting the business: “A thing that I’ve noticed a lot in the community when I’ve been talking to people is that no one likes going to the post office. No one likes going to the store and having to pick up packing supplies. So, kind of what we’re here for is to make it easier for people.”



By taking on tasks like packaging and shipping, Electric City Logistics hopes to provide a hassle-free experience for customers. Chambers is optimistic about the community’s response, especially with their competitive pricing.

“We’re just really excited to be here,” he said. “We’re hoping that this is a service that a lot of people are going to grab onto. With us being a cheaper option than USPS and UPS, I’m hoping a lot of people will gravitate towards this way.”

Electric City Logistics is set to bring innovation and convenience to the shipping process in Great Falls, making it easier for businesses and individuals to send and receive packages. To get a hold of ELC go to their website here.