Electric City Water Park and neighborhood pools set to open

GREAT FALLS — As temperatures begin to rise, water parks in Great Falls are preparing to open for the season.

The Electric City Water Park is scheduled to open on June 7. It will be open daily from noon until 6pm through August 25.

In addition to the large pool, other features include:



RipTide Slide

Lazy River

Power Tower Plunge - two slides that start from a tower 20' high

Kersplash Climbing Wall

There are also food and drinks available for purchase.

Admission is $10 for adults; ages 3-17 are $7; children 2 and under are free with a paying adult.

Electric City Water Park is at 100 River Drive South; phone number is 406-454-9008.

Click here for more information.



The Jaycee and Water Tower Neighborhood Pools will be open from June 17 through August 11; hours are 1pm through 5:45pm daily. Adults are $6; ages 3-17 are $4.

Jaycee Pool & Splash Park is at Fourth Street and 26th Avenue NE; phone number is 406-727-1080.

Water Tower Pool & Splash Park is at 34th Street and Seventh Avenue South; phone number is 406-761-4320.

Click here for more information.

