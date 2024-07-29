Electric City Water Park closed for repairs

GREAT FALLS — For the third time within two weeks, the Electric City Water Park will be temporarily closing.

The park closed for one day on Monday, July 22, due to unhealthy air quality across the region caused by wildfire smoke.

The park will be closed on Monday, July 29, and Tuesday, July 30, in order for emergency repairs to be made to a city water service line.

Parks supervisor Kevin Vining explained, “We discovered a couple days ago that we have a service line that feeds our offices, our concession stands, and our pool areas and splash pad. That has broken inside the park. We will be shut down to service that, dig that main up, and repair it.”

Repairs on the line, which sits four to six feet below the park, are expected to begin on Monday.

The water park is scheduled to re-open on Wednesday, July 31.

The Electric City Water Park is at 100 River Drive South. Click here or call 406-771-1265 for more information.

