Electric City Water Park opens for the 2022 season

GREAT FALLS — The Electric City Water Park opened for the 2022 season on Friday, June 3.

Great Falls Park & Recreation Department aquatics supervisor Tatum Spark said: "It's been a long week, opening everything up, making sure that everything is to our liking. We've had guards working all week, after school, some people during school, just coming in to get everything set up, and put together."

There are some changes from years past this season.

Spark said, "Sadly, we had to close our surfing portion of the Flow Rider, but we are leaving the Lazy River open, the Slide is still open, so that whole attraction is still open itself."

Other features at the park include the Mitchell Pool, Little Squirts Soak Zone, and the Power Tower Plunge, along with two tower water slides.

There is also a new attraction this year: the Kersplash Climbing Wall. Kersplash makes a "bold visual statement" with clear climbing wall panels that feature red, yellow and orange hand holds in varying shapes and sizes for climbers to use.

The pricing structure is new this year, too. One price will provide access to the entire Water Park and all of its amenities: $8 for adults and $5 for youth 3-12. Concessions are available.

There is also lap swimming at the Water Park, Monday – Thursday, 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m., one lane will remain open all day (beginning Monday, June 13); cost: $4.00/day or $40/month. Water Walking will be on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 7:00 a.m. – 7:45 a.m.; cost: $4.00/day or $40/month.

The changes, both good and bad, won't stop some of the young ones from going out, as they are aiming to have a higher turnout this season than ever before.

Spark said, " I'm hoping with the reduction in price, that we are just going to skyrocket in numbers, it's always a fun place to be, especially with how hot it gets. I'm just hoping that we will have the numbers that, and they'll just rise."

For more information call the Park & Recreation office at 406-771-1265, or visit the water park website .



The Electric City Water Park is at 100 River Drive South:

