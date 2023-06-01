Watch Now
NewsGreat Falls News

Actions

Electric City Water Park opens on Friday, June 2

Electric City Water Park
MTN
<b>Electric City Water Park</b>
Electric City Water Park
Electric City Water Park in Great Falls
Electric City Water Park in Great Falls
Posted at 9:13 AM, Jun 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-01 11:18:42-04

The Electric City Water Park will open for the 2023 season at noon on Friday, June 2, 2023; the last day of the season will be August 20.

Hours of operation are from noon until 6 p.m.

Admission is $6 for ages 3 to 17, and $9 for adults. Children 2 and under are free with a paying adult (one child free with each adult, $2 for each additional child).

Additional information:

  • Flow Rider is temporarily down for the the 2023 season  
  • RipTide Slide
  • Lazy River 
  • Power Tower Plunge - two slides that start from a tower 20' high
  • Swimming pool  - the largest heated outdoor swimming pool in the state
  • Squirt Zone - children's water play area
  • Kersplash Climbing Wall

Daily lap swim and water walking are from June 2 through August 19 (Monday-Friday) from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Cost is $4 per day, or $40, monthly.
The Electric City Water Park has large grassy areas, shade trees, and a party deck. Spread your towel and relax in the shade or chat with your friends while soaking up the glorious sunshine. Sorry no personal coolers allowed. Not responsible for lost or stolen articles

Concessions serving fun fare: Hot Dogs -Beer Barons -Hamburgers -Candy -Beverages -And a whole lot more

The water park is located at 100 River Drive South. For more information, call 406-454-9008, or click here.

TRENDING

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Golf over 700 holes for $119!