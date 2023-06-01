Electric City Water Park opens on Friday, June 2

The Electric City Water Park will open for the 2023 season at noon on Friday, June 2, 2023; the last day of the season will be August 20.
Hours of operation are from noon until 6 p.m.
Admission is $6 for ages 3 to 17, and $9 for adults. Children 2 and under are free with a paying adult (one child free with each adult, $2 for each additional child).
Additional information:
- Flow Rider is temporarily down for the the 2023 season
- RipTide Slide
- Lazy River
- Power Tower Plunge - two slides that start from a tower 20' high
- Swimming pool - the largest heated outdoor swimming pool in the state
- Squirt Zone - children's water play area
- Kersplash Climbing Wall
Daily lap swim and water walking are from June 2 through August 19 (Monday-Friday) from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Cost is $4 per day, or $40, monthly.
The Electric City Water Park has large grassy areas, shade trees, and a party deck. Spread your towel and relax in the shade or chat with your friends while soaking up the glorious sunshine. Sorry no personal coolers allowed. Not responsible for lost or stolen articles
Concessions serving fun fare: Hot Dogs -Beer Barons -Hamburgers -Candy -Beverages -And a whole lot more
The water park is located at 100 River Drive South. For more information, call 406-454-9008, or click here.
TRENDING
- Swap-A-Rama coming to Montana ExpoPark
- Sentenced: he touched a bison in Yellowstone
- Marine unit featured on HBO reunites in MT
- Highland Cemetery: decorating changes
- Homicide suspects arrested in Great Falls
- Recent Obituaries