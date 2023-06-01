Electric City Water Park opens on Friday, June 2

The Electric City Water Park will open for the 2023 season at noon on Friday, June 2, 2023; the last day of the season will be August 20.

Hours of operation are from noon until 6 p.m.

Admission is $6 for ages 3 to 17, and $9 for adults. Children 2 and under are free with a paying adult (one child free with each adult, $2 for each additional child).

Additional information:



Flow Rider is temporarily down for the the 2023 season

RipTide Slide

Lazy River

Power Tower Plunge - two slides that start from a tower 20' high

Swimming pool - the largest heated outdoor swimming pool in the state

Squirt Zone - children's water play area

Kersplash Climbing Wall

Daily lap swim and water walking are from June 2 through August 19 (Monday-Friday) from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Cost is $4 per day, or $40, monthly.

The Electric City Water Park has large grassy areas, shade trees, and a party deck. Spread your towel and relax in the shade or chat with your friends while soaking up the glorious sunshine. Sorry no personal coolers allowed. Not responsible for lost or stolen articles

Concessions serving fun fare: Hot Dogs -Beer Barons -Hamburgers -Candy -Beverages -And a whole lot more

The water park is located at 100 River Drive South. For more information, call 406-454-9008, or click here.

