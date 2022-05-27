Electric City Water Park will open June 3rd

GREAT FALLS — The Electric City Water Park will open for the season at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, June 3 and will be open through Wednesday, August 23. With the exception of June 3, hours are 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. daily.

Great Falls Park & Recreation says that there are a few changes this summer. The Flow Rider will be closed, but the Lazy River and the Riptide Slide will remain open. Tubes are provided on a first come, first served basis.

Other features at the Water Park include the Mitchell Pool, Little Squirts Soak Zone; and the Power Tower Plunge (two tower water slides).

There is also a new attraction this year – the Kersplash Climbing Wall. Kersplash makes a "bold visual statement" with clear climbing wall panels that feature red, yellow and orange hand holds in varying shapes and sizes for climbers to use.

The pricing structure is new this year, too. One price will provide access to the entire Water Park and all of its amenities: $8 for adults and $5 for youth 3-12. Concessions are available.

There is also lap swimming at the Water Park, Monday – Thursday, 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m., one lane will remain open all day (beginning Monday, June 13); cost: $4.00/day or $40/month. Water Walking will be on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 7:00 a.m. – 7:45 a.m.; cost: $4.00/day or $40/month.

For more information call the Park & Recreation office at 406-771-1265, or visit the water park website .



The water park is at 100 River Drive South:

