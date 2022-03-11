Elks Club donation will help Great Falls library with literacy programs

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Public Library now thousands of dollars to help improve literacy in rural areas, thanks to a $4,500 donation from the Elks Club.

Library director Susie McIntyre said the Elks had $5,500 available for literacy programs in Cascade County and thanks to the library’s good working relationship with the Elks, they decided to donate some of the money.

"We're going to be working with our partners in the outlying towns of Cascade County to develop some programs to get more books in the hands of our youths,” said McIntyre.

She said literacy is important for everyone, but especially kids.

“We know when kids don’t read at reading level by grade three they tend to suffer more, they have much lower graduation rates,” McIntyre explained. “People who can read, it’s correlated with better health, better finances, better jobs, and in my personal opinion better quality of life."

She said working with the outlying towns could include working with schools or putting in "little free libraries."



