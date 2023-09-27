GREAT FALLS — For nearly 100 years the Great Falls Elks Lodge has been a staple in the community. It's formerly seen enrollment numbers well over 3,500. Its enrollment status has been up in recent years but remains at a steady 400.

'Elkstoberfest' hopes to bring new members to the Elks club

The club is introducing a new "Elkstoberfest" event to allow the community to enjoy a German tradition and raise money for its many charities.

"What we're hoping comes from this is that as we get people through the door and they see what we have to offer they'll want to become part of that organization and part of that success as well," said Exalted Ruler, Glenn Christiansen.

"Elkstoberfest" will provide authentic German food including, Bratwurst, Currywurst, Pretzels, and authentic Sauerkraut. Of course, you cannot forget the German beer imported from Munich.

"Elkstoberfest" will take place on Saturday, September 30, 2023, and will begin at 5 pm and last until 10 pm.

Pre-sale tickets are $25 and $30 at the door, active military or veterans will pay $25 per ticket. The ticket includes a beer mug, two free pours, and food.

You can purchase tickets at the Elks Lodge located at 500 First Avenue South, or at Inge's Fashion on Central Avenue.

