Emergency crews respond to a fire in Great Falls

(UPDATE, 2:10 p.m.) The fire has been extinguished. At this point, there are no reports of injuries.

There is no word yet on whether there is significant damage, nor the suspected cause of the fire.

We will update you if we get more information.



(1st REPORT) Emergency crews are at the scene of a fire in Great Falls.

The fire was reported at about 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday, February 22, 2022.

Great Falls Fire Rescue said it is a "working fire" along 5th Avenue South near 13th Street.

There are reports of flames coming out of a window.

GFFR asks that people avoid the area if possible.

At this point, there is no word on the cause of the fire.

We have a reporter at the scene and will update you when we get more information.



