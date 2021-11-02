Emergency crews respond to chemical spill

Emergency crews remain at the scene of a reported chemical spill.

Firefighters responded to the parking lot of the Town Pump on Gore Hill on the southwest side of Great Falls late last night (Monday, November 1).

Approximately 291 pounds of thionyl chloride were in a truck, and one of the containers leaked and the substance got into the air.

As of 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, all of the leaked fluid has dissipated, and there is no threat to the public.

Firefighting agencies that responded include Gore Hill, Montana Air National Guard, and Great Falls.

There are no reports of any injuries.

We will update you if we get more information.

