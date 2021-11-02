Watch
NewsGreat Falls News

Actions

Emergency crews respond to chemical spill

items.[0].image.alt
Asher Lynde
Emergency crews respond to chemical spill
Emergency crews respond to chemical spill
Emergency crews are at the scene of a reported chemical spill.
Posted at 10:46 AM, Nov 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-02 13:13:21-04

Emergency crews remain at the scene of a reported chemical spill.

Firefighters responded to the parking lot of the Town Pump on Gore Hill on the southwest side of Great Falls late last night (Monday, November 1).

Approximately 291 pounds of thionyl chloride were in a truck, and one of the containers leaked and the substance got into the air.

As of 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, all of the leaked fluid has dissipated, and there is no threat to the public.

Firefighting agencies that responded include Gore Hill, Montana Air National Guard, and Great Falls.

There are no reports of any injuries.

We will update you if we get more information.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader