Emergency crews respond to crash near Great Falls airport

Emergency crews are at the scene of a reported rollover crash along I-15 near Great Falls International Airport.
The crash was reported to the Montana Highway Patrol at about 1:17 p.m. on Tuesday, and it happened at/near mile marker 278 of I-15.
Initial reports indicate that at least one person has been injured.
Traffic is blocked as emergency crews perform their duties; avoid the area if possible for a while, or be prepared for delays.
The Montana Department of Transportation website says that passing lanes on both northbound and southbound sides are closed.
No other details have been released; we will update you if we get more information.