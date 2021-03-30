Menu

Emergency crews respond to crash near Great Falls airport

Posted at 2:47 PM, Mar 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-30 16:47:45-04

Emergency crews are at the scene of a reported rollover crash along I-15 near Great Falls International Airport.

The crash was reported to the Montana Highway Patrol at about 1:17 p.m. on Tuesday, and it happened at/near mile marker 278 of I-15.

Initial reports indicate that at least one person has been injured.

Traffic is blocked as emergency crews perform their duties; avoid the area if possible for a while, or be prepared for delays.

The Montana Department of Transportation website says that passing lanes on both northbound and southbound sides are closed.

No other details have been released; we will update you if we get more information.

