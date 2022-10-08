1 person dead in crash on the east side of Great Falls

(UPDATE, 11 p.m.) A police officer at the scene says that one person has died; the crash involved a vehicle and an ATV.

There is no word yet on which vehicle the victim was in, nor whether anyone else has been injured.

The area along 57th Street South remains blocked from 2nd Avenue South to 7th Avenue South as emergency crews continue investigating to determine the cause of the crash.

No other details have been released at this point. We will update you when we get more information.



(1st REPORT) Emergency crews are at the scene of a crash near the intersection of 57th Street South and 3rd Avenue South.

Initial reports indicate the crash happened shortly after 8 p.m.

One person sent the following message to KRTV just after 10 p.m.: "57th completely shut down, tons of crime scene tape by the gas station."

At this point, there is no word on the number of vehicles involved, nor whether anyone has been seriously injured.

We have a reporter at the scene and will keep you updated.



