Emergency crews respond to fire in SW Great Falls area

(UPDATE, 10:46 a.m.) The incident commander says that there was a fire in a garage.

The owner of the property said the garage was used to store tools and equipment.

There are no reports of any injuries, and the cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Responding agencies include Gore Hill Fire Rescue, Black Eagle Volunteer Fire Department, and Air Force firefighters.

We will update you if we get more details.

Colter Anstaett - MTN

(1st REPORT, 10:11 a.m.) Emergency crews are responding to a fire in the area of southwest Great Falls.

Initial reports indicate that it is on the east side of I-15 in the Gore Hill area.

At this point, there is no word on the possible cause.

We have a reporter working to get details and will update you as we get more information.