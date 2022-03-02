Emergency crews responding to a rollover crash in Great Falls

(UPDATE, 1:15 p.m.) The crash scene has been cleared and traffic is moving again.

The GFPD said: "Thank you for your patience and cooperation as your first responders did what they do best."

No other information has been released.



(1st REPORT) Emergency crews are at the scene of a rollover crash in Great Falls.

The Great Falls Police Department said just before 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday that officers "are working a serious injury roll-over crash" at 2nd Avenue South and 14th Street.

The GFPD says that traffic in every direction will be shut down for a while. They ask that drivers and pedestrians in the area help emergency responders do their jobs by following directions of those on scene and, if you normally travel through this area at this time of day, use an alternate route.

At this point, there is no word on how many people have been injured, nor the severity of the injuries.

Responding agencies also include Great Falls Fire Rescue and Great Falls Emergency Services.

We will update you if we get more information.



