Emergency crews responding to crash in Great Falls

At 3:39 p.m. on Monday, September 12, 2022, the Great Falls Police Department said that officers are at the scene of an injury crash on 3rd Street NW at 15th Avenue NW.

The crash is in the southbound lane of 3rd Street NW near the Valvoline oil change shop.

Great Falls Fire Rescue and Great Falls Emergency Services are also at the scene.

At this point, there is no word on the number of vehicles involved, nor the severity of any injuries.

The GFPD said: "Traffic in the area is going to be seriously restricted for the time being, please make arrangements to take another route and follow instructions by emergency personnel at the scene."

Southbound traffic is being diverted where Smelter Avenue turns into 3rd Street NW:

Asher Lynde-KRTV

We will update you if we get more information.



