Emergency crews responding to garage fire in Great Falls

(UPDATE, 5:07 pm) Great Falls Fire Marshal Mike McIntosh says that fire happened at 1901 6th Avenue North. Firefighters were able to quickly control the fire and keep it from spreading to nearby structures.

The dollar amount of damage has not yet been determined.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.



(1st REPORT, 4:42 pm) Emergency crews are at the scene of a garage fire in Great Falls.

Great Falls Fire Rescue says that B-platoon has responded to the fire.

A witness tells KRTV that the fire is in the vicinity of 6th Avenue North and 19th Street.

Drivers should avoid the area if possible, or prepare for traffic delays for a while.

At this point, there are no reports of injuries, nor any word on the possible cause.

We will update you if we get more information.