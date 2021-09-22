Watch
Emergency crews responding to house fire in Great Falls

MTN
Posted at 4:51 PM, Sep 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-22 19:17:06-04

GREAT FALLS — Emergency crews are responding to a house fire in Great Falls.

The fire is located near 8th Avenue South and 27th Street, close to Lions Park.

Initial reports indicate that one house has already been fully engulfed by fire, and the fire may have spread to nearby homes.

Several people have reported hearing a small explosion.

There are no reports of any injuries at this point.

There is no word on the suspected cause of the fire.

We have a reporter at the scene and will update you as we get details.

