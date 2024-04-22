Emilie Center will host a two-day sale in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — The Emilie Center in Great Falls opens up only a couple of times a year for the public to come in and see their wares, but every single week they're helping the homeless populations of the area and really just any family in need to get the basic necessities of clothing, cookware and even furniture.

Pam Noble, the Emilie Center president, said, “We serve those in need through clothing, household goods, furniture, items. We mostly work off of a voucher system, so the different organizations in town will send clients to us, and then we help them choose what they need to take home with them.

They work different than a normal thrift store in that normally nothing is for sale at all. Instead, everything is free to those who need it.

The folks of the center are working hard to provide more than just the essentials and truly make a house, a home.

They get a wide variety of donation items to include essentials, but also more decorative items that their clients can take in order to make their new home just a bit more comfortable.



Their high demand items are silverware, pots and pans, hygiene items, and towels. A couple of times a year the center has a garage sale and open house. “We just want people to come in and learn what we do and so that we can educate the public on donations that we need both material donations and financial donations,” explained Pam.

The open house and garage sale will be on April 26 and 27 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1920 10th Avenue South

They're raising money for operations to get more essentials for donations and also to fix their roof.

To contact the Emile Center for help, donations, or to volunteer, call 406-771-6695.