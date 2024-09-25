Emilie Center Yard Sale helps support people in need

GREAT FALLS — The Emilie Center, a well-known resource in Great Falls, is preparing for its biannual yard sale, providing the community with affordable items while raising money to support those in need.

The yard sale, scheduled for October 4th and 5th, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., will feature a variety of vintage items and clothing for people to browse.

Pam Noble, president of the Emilie Center, explained the significance of the event: “We get rid of the excess seasonal items and then any items that we collect throughout the year to save for the garage sale.”

The event allows the Emilie Center to clear out inventory while giving back to the community through affordable shopping options.



For those looking for budget-friendly finds, the yard sale offers plenty of affordable options. “Clothing is like $4, infant clothing is a dollar a piece,” Noble noted, making it an excellent opportunity for community members to find essential items at low prices.

In addition to the yard sale, the Emilie Center is hosting a quilt raffle featuring a special quilt made by Zeta Gallegos. The quilt, which took third place at the Montana State Fair, is described as a beautiful wall-hanging piece, measuring 53 by 60 inches. The raffle is another way the center hopes to raise funds to continue supporting its programs.

Earlier this year, the Emilie Center completed a significant renovation project—redoing the roof of its building. Noble expressed her gratitude for the support received during the project: “Well, the roof has been completed. We're still working to push for our final money on that.” She also thanked the Catholic Foundation of Eastern Montana for their $5,000 grant, which contributed to the renovation. “We probably came up with about half the money that we need for that project,” Noble added.

The roof renovation has not only improved the building structurally but also cosmetically. “Our walls were all brown where the dirty water ran down, so for us, it's like sparkly white now,” Noble shared.

The Emilie Center says it has made a significant impact this year, helping more than 1,200 people and providing more than $82,000 worth of merchandise to those in need.

For those who want to support the Emilie Center, attending the yard sale or buying raffle tickets for the quilt are great ways to contribute while also finding unique and affordable items.

This yard sale is a meaningful event for the community, offering a chance to help support the Emilie Center’s mission of providing for those in need while discovering some hidden treasures along the way.

The Emilie Center is at 1920 10th Avenue South in Great Falls.