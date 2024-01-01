Etzwiler steps down as CEO of Great Falls-area Chamber of Commerce

Shane Etzwiler is leaving his job as the CEO of the Great Falls Area Chamber of Commerce.

He served in that role for six years, following a career in retail management, including managing Holiday Village Mall in Great Falls.

Etzwiler has accepted a position with NorthWestern Energy as the Community Relations Manager.

There is no word yet on who might succeed him at the Great Falls Chamber.

Lynda Morin, chair of the Great Falls Chamber board of directors, said, “We're anxious to start interviewing, but we first have to get our job description complete and posted and then the process will begin.”