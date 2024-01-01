Watch Now
Etzwiler steps down as CEO of Great Falls-area Chamber of Commerce

Great Falls Area Chamber of Commerce President Shane Etzwiler
Posted at 12:32 PM, Jan 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-01 14:35:44-05

Shane Etzwiler is leaving his job as the CEO of the Great Falls Area Chamber of Commerce.

He served in that role for six years, following a career in retail management, including managing Holiday Village Mall in Great Falls.

Etzwiler has accepted a position with NorthWestern Energy as the Community Relations Manager.

There is no word yet on who might succeed him at the Great Falls Chamber.

Lynda Morin, chair of the Great Falls Chamber board of directors, said, “We're anxious to start interviewing, but we first have to get our job description complete and posted and then the process will begin.”

