Evacuation at University of Providence due to reported threat

(UPDATE, 3:43 p.m.) At about 3:40 p.m., school officials said that police determined that there is "no longer a credible threat to the campus, and the situation is clear."

The school said that the campus will remain closed until Monday, July 11th, adding that Sunday Mass will be held as scheduled.



(1st REPORT, 2:58 p.m.) The Great Falls Police Department is investigating a possible threat at the University of Providence.

The school has issued an evacuation order for everyone on campus; there is no word at this point on the specific nature or credibility of the threat.

Students received a text message at 2:27 p.m. that said: "BOMB THREAT on campus. EVACUATE IMMEDIATELY. Reply with YES to confirm receipt."

Text message sent to University of Providence students

The GFPD said: "Community members may see an increased police presence at University of Providence, as officers investigate a potential threat."

The GFPD says if you are on the school grounds to please adhere to the evacuation order by calmly leaving campus, or by not going to the campus as you had planned.

The campus is located at 1301 20th Street South, between the Target-Albertsons plaza and the Great Falls College-MSU.

