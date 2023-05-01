'Expressions of Silence' will host annual concert

Expressions of Silence, the performing group at the Montana School for the Deaf and the Blind in Great Falls, will host "Rewind Throught The Decades" on May 5th.

Students perform to popular music using American Sign Language.

The annual fundraising event will feature a performance and silent auction.

Doors open at 6 PM for the silent auction, and the performance begins at 7 PM.

Tickets are $5 at the door.

The address is 3911 Central Avenue. For more information, call Jennifer at 406-771-6143.



TRENDING

FOLLOW KRTV: Instagram | TikTok | Twitter