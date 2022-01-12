"Extra-Va-Dance-A" coming to the Newberry

GREAT FALLS — Miss Linda’s Dance Company in Great Falls is preparing for its "Extra-Va-Dance-A" at the Newberry on January 21st.

Miss Linda says she is extremely proud of all the hard work her dancers have put in: “We’re really proud of them, and we’re really proud of the education that we give our students."

The show is a fundraiser geared toward saving money for future expenditures: “They use the funds to help pay for competition, travel, workshops, and extra dance education”

The event consists of quite the repertoire, including live music from bands from Great Falls High School and CMR High School, as well as auctions, raffles, and food.

The dancers have been working non-stop since June of last year, preparing as much as they can for their big debut on stage.

“We’ve been working on them for a long time, trying to put our best effort into them” said Bridget, a dancer who has been with the company for a long time. “I’m very excited. I love performing so much. It’s something that I’ve been doing for so long that it comes naturally and it’s like a fun thing I get to do”

Miss Linda and her fellow instructors are ecstatic to see the performers do what they love, and to have a wonderful time doing it. “They’re very excited. They enjoy performing. That’s what they do, and they’ll be heading off to competition after this event.”

For more information, visit the Miss Linda's website , email office@misslindasdance.com, or call 406-761-8876.

The Newberry is at 420 Central Avenue.

