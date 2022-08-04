Eye On Great Falls (August 2022)

GREAT FALLS — As you drive around Great Falls, you’ll likely see some new businesses and construction underway for other businesses. Here's a look at some of them:

CHIPOTLE: Great Falls is getting a Chipotle restaurant. It will be built on the lot formerly occupied by the Cartwheel Casino & Liquor Store at 1900 10th Avenue South. Chipotle is a fast-casual restaurant that serves burritos, tacos, salads, and more, and has locations in Kalispell, Missoula, Bozeman, and Billings. Tom Micuda, deputy director of the city Planning & Community Development department, said the planning documents were filed two days ago. The existing Cartwheel building was demolished within the last few days, but the unique Cartwheel sign is still standing at this point.

PANDA EXPRESS: A second Panda Express is in the works for Great Falls. Planning documents submitted to the city state that it will be built at the West Bank Landing development along 3rd Street NW, in between Jersey Mike’s sub shop and the Verizon store. The first Panda Express in Great Falls opened in early 2018 and is located in the parking lot of the east-side Walmart.

INDEPENDENCE BANK/TRUE BREW: The new building is nearly complete near the intersection of River Drive North and 9th Street. The three-story building will be Independence Bank , and will also feature a True Brew coffee shop. Independence Bank is based in Havre. The new location is scheduled to open later this month.

RIB & CHOP HOUSE: The Rib & Chop House announced last week that it has signed a lease to open a restaurant in downtown Great Falls. The 5,000-plus square-foot restaurant will be at 21 Third Street North - the former location of a Wells Fargo bank. The restaurant will have 225 seats, including a 1,200 square-foot outdoor patio with seating for 40. The menu features steak, ribs, shrimp, salmon, jambalaya, and more.

COFFEE REPUBLIC: The new Coffee Republic building is almost complete along the 3600 block of 10th Avenue South. They are hoping to open on the last Friday of August. Click here to visit the Facebook page.

LOFTS AT THE STATION: Big Sky Select Property Group recently broke ground on a new apartment complex in Great Falls - Lofts At The Station. Construction is underway near the Milwaukee Station building at the intersection of River Drive and 1st Avenue North. The five-story complex will feature 121 apartment units, along with three restaurant spaces and a coffee shop available to lease. Plans include a wellness studio and gym, a physical therapy center, and a massage therapy studio. Click here to visit the website.

ARC APARTMENTS: The Arc apartment complex is being built near the intersection of Division Road and Smelter Avenue by the Farran Group. The 216-unit complex will feature nine 24-unit buildings, with studio apartments and one- and two-bedroom units. There will also be a clubhouse, fitness center, and pool. The first units are scheduled to be available in Autumn 2022. Click here to visit the website for more information.

MOUNTAIN VIEW CO-OP: Mountain View Co-op demolished its convenience store/gas station at the intersection of Smelter Avenue and 10th Street North, across from the refinery. Construction is now underway on a new, more modern facility , which will also feature a bar and casino.

CAR WASH: A new Tidal Wave "auto spa" is being built along the 3100 block of 10th Avenue South. There is no word yet on when it will open; click here to visit the website.

LES SCHWAB: A Les Schwab facility is being built along the 3200 block of 10th Avenue South. Les Schwab is a tire and auto-care business with several locations in Montana, and hundreds across the country.

