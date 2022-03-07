Eye On Great Falls (March 2022)

GREAT FALLS — As you drive around Great Falls, you’ll likely see several construction sites and/or work underway for new businesses - and some businesses that are no longer in business. Here's a look at some of them:

Paniolo Cafe & Creative Catering opened downtown recently, bringing the flavors of Hawaii to Great Falls.

Carlson's Q is just about ready to go; owner Kyle Carlson posted on Facebook on February 25: "After many many months of waiting the reality of opening is near!! As of this morning we are fully licensed and have the green light to start rolling smoke whenever we choose!" The barbecue shop is at 1720 10th Avenue South.

Jimmy John's Sandwiches has placed signs at its second location in Great Falls. The long-rumored sandwich shop will open in the building that was The Feedlot for many years, and briefly was Eli's Soup & Subs, along 3rd Street NW at 17th Avenue. The new location will feature a drive-though. The opening date has not yet been announced.

Jersey Mike's, a national sandwich shop chain, plans to open in Great Falls soon. The new store is being built at West Bank Landing on 3rd Street NW, next to the Five On Black restaurant. It is expected to open in late March. The Great Falls Development Authority said in a news release that the store will create between 22 and 30 jobs, with starting wages between $13 to $22 per hour, plus tips.

A new venture focused on health and wellness opened in Great Falls recently at 1921 11th Avenue South. One part of the business is Montana Apothecary & Compounding; the other side is called Habit, a yoga studio and a boutique that sells "athleisure" wear and gear.

Construction continues on The Wild Hare in downtown Great Falls; the new bar and lounge is being built in the space formerly occupied by The Lobby Bar.

Also coming to downtown Great Falls is Mountain Wave Distilling at 313 Central Avenue; it is scheduled to open within the next several weeks.

Starbucks has opened its third stand-alone and drive-through location in Great Falls; it is along 3rd Street NW next to Walgreens.

City Brew plans to open a second store in Great Falls; it's being built at 1225 10th Avenue South, in the space formerly occupied by Suki Cafe. There is no word yet on when it will open.

Independence Bank is continuing work on its new building at 901 River Drive North. The three-story building will also feature a coffee shop.

The Arc Apartments are being built along Division Road just south of Smelter Avenue. The new 216-unit apartment complex will feature studio apartments and one- and two-bedroom units, a clubhouse and fitness center, and a pool.

Also underway is four businesses under one roof: The Commons On Central, located at 112 Central Avenue, in the space formerly occupied by JJ's Bakery and the Back Alley Pub. The project is described as a "curated co-op" and will be home to several businesses:



Annie's Tap House in the front of the building plans to serve 24 craft beers on tap, six non-beer taps, and two wines.

All The Things Charcuterie will occupy the central kitchen area of the building; they create custom meat/cheese/treat boards for individuals, parties, groups, and more.

Tres65 describes itself as a "modern celebration studio specializing in making everyday magical with grab and go party in a box, gifts and custom party planning!"

Sub Rosa is described as a "gorgeous, hidden small event space in the works," featuring an industrial vibe with concrete floors, original brick, and "just the right amount of room all those events you've been dreaming of!"

Mike's Movies & More at 1900 4th Street NE is closing. Owner Mike Clark announced that he is retiring . "It was really tough to make the decision. It choked me up a little bit,” said Clark.

Snyder Drug, the decades-old pharmacy and store, will be closing soon . In addition to being a pharmacy and a retail store, Snyder's offered an old-fashioned soda shop, serving up ice cream and sandwiches.

Mountain View Co-op has closed its gas station/convenience store on the southeast corner of the intersection of Smelter Avenue and 10th Street North, and plans to build a modern new one in its place.

Know of a new business opening in Great Falls, or a big move or change for an existing business? Let us know at krtvnews@krtv.com.



