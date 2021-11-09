Eye On Great Falls (November 2021)

GREAT FALLS — As you drive around Great Falls, you’ll likely see several construction sites and/or work underway for new businesses.

Among the new enterprises are four under one roof: The Commons On Central, located at 112 Central Avenue, in the space formerly occupied by JJ's Bakery and the Back Alley Pub.

The project is described as a "curated co-op" and will be home to several businesses:



Annie's Tap House in the front of the building plans to serve 24 craft beers on tap, six non-beer taps, and two wines.

All The Things Charcuterie will occupy the central kitchen area of the building; they create custom meat/cheese/treat boards for individuals, parties, groups, and more.

Tres65 describes itself as a "modern celebration studio specializing in making everyday magical with grab and go party in a box, gifts and custom party planning!"

Sub Rosa is described as a "gorgeous, hidden small event space in the works," featuring an industrial vibe with concrete floors, original brick, and "just the right amount of room all those events you’ve been dreaming of!"

Click here to visit the Tres65 page on Facebook; click here for the Commons On Central page; click here for the All The Things Charcuterie page.



Grinders Soups and Subs opened several weeks ago at 24 Fifth Street South in the space formerly occupied by Big Bang Pizza (adjacent to the Burger Bunker). Grinders features sandwiches, paninis, and homemade soups, stews, and chili; they use Blue Truck Bread for their sandwiches. Click here to visit the website.



Porky D's Soup To Go recently relocated from its location at 9th Street South and 13th Street to a new spot in the Riverview area at 300 Smelter Avenue NE, in the space formerly occupied by Bright Eyes Cafe (and formerly Five Loaves Too). With the move, Porky D's also added evening hours, and is open from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., and from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. Click here to visit the Facebook page.



Jersey Mike's, a national sandwich shop chain, plans to open in Great Falls in several months. The new store will be at the West Bank Landing development on 3rd Street NW, next to the Five On Black restaurant. The Great Falls Development Authority says the store will create between 22 and 30 jobs, with starting wages between $13 to $22 per hour, plus tips.



Among the other businesses/organizations currently in development:



