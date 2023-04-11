False report of 'active shooter' at Benefis hospital

Police officers responded to a report of someone shooting a gun at Benefis Health System hospital in Great Falls on Monday, April 10, 2023.

The report was made via text-to-911 at about 7:50 p.m.

The Great Falls Police Department said that responding officers "very quickly determined there was no such incident occurring."

Police are investigating the false report.

The GFPD added: "Sergeant Frick extends his thanks to everyone effected by the overwhelming police presence. Your cooperation and patience, as officers cleared the area, was immensely helpful."

We will update you if we get more information.



TRENDING

FOLLOW KRTV: Instagram | TikTok | Twitter