Families prep to move into houses they built in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — In the video above, James Rolin reports on the progress of the newest NeighborWorks owner-built homes, with 10 families ready to move in to their new houses next week after spending the last 16 months building the houses from the ground up.



From the NeighboWorks website:

NeighborWorks' Owner Built Homes allow participants to earn substantial equity by working with a group of other families to help build each others' homes, and in doing so help to build one another's dreams. Their labor is called “sweat equity” and is what makes these homes affordable. Hard work is the key to this project, along with a desire to work together to build our community and new homes. The group commits to building 10 homes together, and no one can move in until all 10 homes have been completed. NeighborWorks Owner Built Homes allow families and individuals to embark on a guided development that turns their homeownership dream into a reality. This program is apart of the National "Mutual Self-Help Housing" model designed to provide affordable, clean and safe homes to families in rural areas.

For more information about the program, call NeighborWorks at 406-761-5861, or click here to visit the website.

