Family Promise of Great Falls set to host big fundraiser

Family Promise of Great Falls is hosting its fourth "Serving Our Community-Honoring Our Promise" fundraiser at the Elks Lodge on Saturday, April 25, 2026, at 5 p.m.

It's their big fundraiser of the year and the community can enjoy rockin 50s music, dancing, food and a silent auction

Proceeds will support Family Promise's services, which help families with children under the age of 18 that are homeless or struggling with housing.

Executive director Greg Grosenick said helping people get back on their feet is rewarding.

"To be a little bit of a mentor and a little bit of a family for them, to be able to help get them past that that bump in the road is really an amazing thing because you kind of just become part of their family," Grosenick said.

The event is open to everyone. For more information, click here to visit the website.

