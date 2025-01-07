Fans turn out in Great Falls to watch the Bobcats in title game

Cats fans turn out in Great Falls
Scores of fans packed into P. Gibson's in Great Falls on Monday to watch the Montana State University Bobcats take on the North Dakota State University Bison in the FCS championship game.
Ultimately, the Bobcats fell to the Bison with a final score of 35-32.
