Great Falls Farmers Market is adding evening events

GREAT FALLS — Starting Thursday, July 11th, the Great Falls Farmers Market will expand its offerings with evening markets at the new Aim High Big Sky Aquatic & Recreation Center.

This addition aims to provide more opportunities for the community to enjoy local food, crafts, and fresh produce.

Michele Wynn, Farmers Market Manager, explained, "In the past, we had a Wednesday night market downtown, but we took a hiatus. Recently, many people have asked for an evening market, so we've decided to try it on Thursday nights for July and August."

The existing Saturday market will continue, but the new Thursday evening market will offer a different experience. While many of the same vendors will participate, the rules for becoming a vendor have changed.

Michele detailed the new setup, "We will have about 70 spaces available for vendors on a first-come, first-served basis. Vendors can start showing up at 4:30 PM, and the market will run from 6:00 PM to 8:30 PM every Thursday evening. Unlike our Saturday market, where vendors have assigned spots, this evening market will operate differently."



Vendors must pay a flat fee of $20 at check-in, regardless of their sales for the evening. The process is straightforward, with applications available online. Interested vendors need to arrive at 4:30 PM to secure a spot.

Michele added, “We anticipate having food trucks, fresh produce, and many of our craft vendors. We hope this new time and location will allow more people to enjoy the market."

The events will be on Thursdays from 6pm until 8:30pm running from July 11 through August 29 at the Aim High Big Sky Aquatic & Recreation Center (900 29th Street South, in Lions Park).

For more information, click here to visit the Farmers’ Market website.