Feedback wanted on Cascade County health survey

GREAT FALLS — Some Cascade County organizations are asking for your feedback on a new report about efforts to improve the health of the county.

The “Healthy Lives - Vibrant Futures” report outlines what’s being done to address substance abuse, obesity, access to healthcare, and child abuse and neglect.

The Cascade City-County Health Department teamed up with several agencies for this year‘s campaign. Participating agencies include United Way of Cascade County, Indian Family Health Center, Benefis Health System, Alluvion Health, and Alliance For Youth.

Every three years the CCHD sends out a survey asking households what they believe are the most important aspects of community health. Since the last survey was conducted, the Covid pandemic has hit Cascade County - and the country and world.

Rachel Doran of the CCHD said, "What we have seen is that a lot of people have been suffering emotional strife or financial strain from Covid, so being able to talk about that in the community is very important.”

In past years the survey was mailed out to randomly-selected households in Cascade County, but this year they decided to move the survey online with a link instead.

“We were able to more than double our responses as well as widen our demographics. In the past we had about 5% of Native American participants and this year there was almost 18%,” said Doran.

Throughout the month of February, banners with information about the organizations and their work will be on display in the Holiday Village Mall in Great Falls.

"A problem like child abuse, substance abuse, obesity, access to health care those can't be solved by one agency alone. We really need to have every single person in the community to be involved in finding those solutions,” said Kim Skornogoski, United Way of Cascade County spokesperson.

Feedback can be provided online and you can win prizes.