Filing deadline closes for candidates in Cascade County

GREAT FALLS — Monday, March 14, marked the close of filing for the federal primary in June. Officials are now preparing for it much more efficiently this year.

County Clerk & Recorder Rina Moore says the next step is to prepare for the election. She said preparing will be easier this year thanks to a new office space and updated equipment for preparing envelopes when the time comes.

In addition to that, there are 12 candidates seeking election for school board trustees. Five are seeking a one-year term and seven are seeking a three-year term.

“We’ll more focus on the school election but filing for the school, school district 1 and the rest of the school districts doesn’t close until March 24. So once that closes then we’ll start getting the ballots laid up and those ballots will come into our office first and the primary ballots will come in shortly thereafter,” Moore said.

Out of the seven races on the ballot, only three are contested while the other four incumbents are running uncontested. There are a total of ten candidates. Now that the deadline has passed, there will be a period for write in candidates to enter a race if they choose too. The deadline for that is April 4th at 5 pm.

Moore added that write in candidates must file in person and will not be on the ballots and will have to run write in campaigns.

School board candidates seeking one-year terms



Bradley Anderson

Russell Herring

Scott Jablonski

Caitlyn Nash

Amie Thompson

School board candidates seeking three-year terms



Brian Cayko

Mark Finnicum

Gordon Johnson

Rodney Meyers

Michael Nagel

Nathan Reiff

Paige Turoski

Clerk & Recorder



Rina Moore

Sandra Merchant

Unopposed

County Attorney: Joshua Racki

Commissioner District 1: Joseph Briggs

District 3: Rae Grulkowski, Donnell Ryan

Public Administrator: Gerald Boland

Sheriff/Coroner: Jesse Slaughter, Jay Groskreutz

Treasurer/superintendent of schools: Diane Heikkila

TRENDING ARTICLES

