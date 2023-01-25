Fire at a Great Falls motel displaces occupants

GREAT FALLS — Great Falls Fire Rescue responded to a fire at the Airway Motel in southwest Great Falls on Tuesday, January 24, 2023.

Emergency crews arrived at 3:35 p.m. and found unit #6 with smoke-stained windows, and encountered "high heat and heavy fire conditions," according to Assistant Fire Chief Mike McIntosh.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to unit #6 within minutes, preventing it from spreading to the rest of the hotel.

The occupant of the room was able to make it out without any serious injuries; the other occupant of the unit was not present at the time.

The unit is considered a total loss.

As a result of the fire, the utilities for the motel have temporarily been shut off, and arrangements are being made with the American Red Cross to find lodging for all the occupants of the motel.

The cause of the fire has been determined to be the overloading of extension cords, according to McIntosh.



