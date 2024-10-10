Fire destroys Great Falls home and kills two pets

A home was heavily damaged and two dogs died in a fire in Great Falls on Wednesday, October 9, 2024.

Great Falls Fire Rescue said in a news release that D Platoon was called out just after 6 p.m. to 1213 First Avenue SW.

The home was “heavily” involved in flames on the south side when firefighters arrived.

The fire caused significant damage resulting in a total loss of the home.

The American Red Cross was notified and is in contact with the occupants.



GFFR said that no people were injured, but two of the household’s dogs died in the fire.

There is no word at this point on the cause of the fire, and GFFR is continuing to investigate.

We will update you if we get more information, including how people might be able to help the affected people.