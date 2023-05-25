Fire heavily damages home in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — A home in Great Falls sustained heavy damage after a fire shortly before midnight on Wednesday, May 24, 2023.

According to Great Falls Fire Rescue, when firefighters arrived at 1601 41st Street South, the back of the home was on fire.

The fire had burned through the roof and into the attic.

Everyone in the home got out safely, and there were no injuries reported.

GFFR said that the fire was caused by a BBQ grill that was left on and unattended.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, from 2014-2018 grills, hibachis, and barbecues were involved in an average of 10,600 home fires a year.

The fires caused an average of 10 civilian deaths, 160 reported civilian injuries, and $149 million in direct property damage.

Given the statistics, GFFR's Fire Prevention Bureau has been working with apartment owners and property managers to reduce the risk of these types of fires at multi-family dwellings in Great Falls.



