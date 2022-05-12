GFDA announces 'Fire Within' winners

GREAT FALLS — Every year, the Great Falls Development Authority celebrates women entrepreneurs with its "Fire Within" awards.

Awards are two categories: Aspire, which is for entrepreneurs who have been in business for less than five years; and Inspire, which is for those who have been in business for more than five years.

The community nominates them and then votes. This year they received more than 60 nominations, and announced 32 winners.

Lyndsay Bruno from the GFDA said, “We just had so many wonderful women nominees and we felt like giving multiple awards in each category was a way to extend and celebrate female business owners.”

INSPIRE AWARD



Robin Miller, Decorating House

Angela Smith, Daydream Boutique

Joanie Agamenoni, Agamenoni & Frank Reporting

Bonnie Beuning, Century 21-Northwest Realty

Corinna Dahlin, Corinna Dahlin Photography

DeAnna Murphy, Studio Montage

Becky Rammel, Golden Triangle Gym

Lola Sheldon-Galloway, Dairy Queen and Great Falls lumber

Sophia Sparklin, BSpark Architecture

Beth Olson, TLC Daycare

Amy Roberts, Amy's Morning Perk

Jennifer Klinker Lea, Ox & Son Towing

Bethany Benedict, Prairie Kraft Specialties

Leslie Vassar, Penthouse Salon

Tianna Ford, Two Dot Press

Kasey Lorang, Adventurous Learning Space

Sara Calhoun, Red Ants Pants

ASPIRE AWARD



Brita Lee, Decorating House

Veronica Van Voast, The Refinery

Molly McGonigal, 406 Cookies

Lorie Jean Schult, Good Deeds Real Estate

Jade Heather Hinman, Hinman Coffee House

Jenn Rowell, The Electric

Lyndsay Guiterrez, Nourish

Darby Bogden, Colored Snow

Kate Stephens, Farm Ag Fashion

Ashlee Anderson, BRB Preschool

Paulette Wright, Mrs. Wright's Pasty's

Cassie Campbell, Spices N' Spurs

Heather Kunz, Broadwater Coffee Brewing Company

Carie Bates, All The Things Charcuterie

Melissa McQuillen, All The Things Charcuterie

