GFDA announces 'Fire Within' winners

GREAT FALLS — Every year, the Great Falls Development Authority celebrates women entrepreneurs with its "Fire Within" awards.
Awards are two categories: Aspire, which is for entrepreneurs who have been in business for less than five years; and Inspire, which is for those who have been in business for more than five years.
The community nominates them and then votes. This year they received more than 60 nominations, and announced 32 winners.
Lyndsay Bruno from the GFDA said, “We just had so many wonderful women nominees and we felt like giving multiple awards in each category was a way to extend and celebrate female business owners.”
INSPIRE AWARD
- Robin Miller, Decorating House
- Angela Smith, Daydream Boutique
- Joanie Agamenoni, Agamenoni & Frank Reporting
- Bonnie Beuning, Century 21-Northwest Realty
- Corinna Dahlin, Corinna Dahlin Photography
- DeAnna Murphy, Studio Montage
- Becky Rammel, Golden Triangle Gym
- Lola Sheldon-Galloway, Dairy Queen and Great Falls lumber
- Sophia Sparklin, BSpark Architecture
- Beth Olson, TLC Daycare
- Amy Roberts, Amy's Morning Perk
- Jennifer Klinker Lea, Ox & Son Towing
- Bethany Benedict, Prairie Kraft Specialties
- Leslie Vassar, Penthouse Salon
- Tianna Ford, Two Dot Press
- Kasey Lorang, Adventurous Learning Space
- Sara Calhoun, Red Ants Pants
ASPIRE AWARD
- Brita Lee, Decorating House
- Veronica Van Voast, The Refinery
- Molly McGonigal, 406 Cookies
- Lorie Jean Schult, Good Deeds Real Estate
- Jade Heather Hinman, Hinman Coffee House
- Jenn Rowell, The Electric
- Lyndsay Guiterrez, Nourish
- Darby Bogden, Colored Snow
- Kate Stephens, Farm Ag Fashion
- Ashlee Anderson, BRB Preschool
- Paulette Wright, Mrs. Wright's Pasty's
- Cassie Campbell, Spices N' Spurs
- Heather Kunz, Broadwater Coffee Brewing Company
- Carie Bates, All The Things Charcuterie
- Melissa McQuillen, All The Things Charcuterie
TRENDING ARTICLES
- Total lunar eclipse coming to Montana
- Quake rattles Yellowstone National Park
- Murder suspect at large in Montana
- State-record fish caught in Montana
- Great Falls may get 'childcare cooperative'