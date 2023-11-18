Watch Now
Firefighter honored with 'convoy' through Great Falls

Great Falls Airport Firefighters IAFF Local 3261
Posted at 7:03 PM, Nov 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-17 21:20:07-05

Several people have asked about the large "convoy" of fire trucks and other emergency vehicles with lights and sirens activated in Great Falls on Friday evening (November 17, 2023).

They are escorting a Great Falls firefighter who recently passed away - David Lambers.

Great Falls Airport Firefighters IAFF Local 3261 posted on Facebook: "Captain David Lambers is being transported home from Washington state by family and honored by local first responders across three states. Captain Lambers procession will be moving through Cascade County and the city of Great Falls."

The "David's Fighting Force" page says that Lambers lost his battle with lung cancer several days ago.

Reporter Brianna Juneau will have more information on a KRTV newscast and here on our website.

