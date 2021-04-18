Watch
Firefighters respond to reported structure fire in Great Falls

Great Falls Fire Rescue
Great Falls Fire Rescue (April 18, 2021)
Posted at 5:55 PM, Apr 18, 2021
GREAT FALLS — Emergency crews are at the scene of a reported structure fire in Great Falls.

Great Falls Fire Rescue said at about 5:30 p.m. on Sunday that firefighters responded to the multi-alarm structure fire near 1st Avenue North and 7th Street, and asked that people avoid the area if possible so that crews can work safely.

Initial reports indicate that the fire started in the basement or lower level of the building.

At this point, there are no reports of injuries, nor the possible cause of the fire.

We will udpate you if we get more information.

