Firefighters respond to structure fire in Great Falls

Great Falls Fire Rescue is at the scene of a "working structure fire" at 426 9th Avenue SW, as of 8:20 a.m. on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

They ask that people stay clear of the area so that firefighters can safely perform their jobs.

There is no word yet on whether anyone has been injured, nor the suspected cause of the fire.

We will update you if we get more information.



