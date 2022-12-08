Watch Now
NewsGreat Falls News

Actions

Firefighters respond to structure fire in Great Falls

Structure fire in Great Falls (December 8, 2022)
Great Falls Fire Rescue
Structure fire in Great Falls (December 8, 2022)
Structure fire in Great Falls (December 8, 2022)
Structure fire in Great Falls (December 8, 2022)
Posted at 8:39 AM, Dec 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-08 10:47:17-05

Great Falls Fire Rescue is at the scene of a "working structure fire" at 426 9th Avenue SW, as of 8:20 a.m. on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

They ask that people stay clear of the area so that firefighters can safely perform their jobs.

There is no word yet on whether anyone has been injured, nor the suspected cause of the fire.

We will update you if we get more information.

TRENDING

Structure fire in Great Falls (December 8, 2022)

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

About Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App