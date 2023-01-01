Watch Now
Fireworks on New Year's Eve in Great Falls

David Sherman
Posted at 7:34 PM, Dec 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-31 21:41:05-05

Fireworks may be discharged in Great Falls from 10 p.m. New Year’s Eve until12:30 a.m. New Year’s Day.

People using fireworks during permitted times must use them on private property. Fireworks are not allowed in public areas like parks, streets, sidewalks, or alleys.

The police and fire departments will enforce fireworks rules and people who violate city code may be guilty of a misdemeanor and subject to fines.

  • 1st Offense – $100
  • 2nd Offense – $200
  • 3rd Offense – $300
  • 4th Offense – $1000

Cascade County has different rules and regulations regarding fireworks, and the city does not regulate the sale or discharge of fireworks outside the city limits.

Children 10 and younger partaking in the firework festivities must have a supervising adult within 10 feet in order to control the application of flame or other means to discharge the firework.

