First day of kindergarten in Great Falls

Kindergarten begins in Great Falls
Wednesday was the first day of school for Great Falls, and with the start of the school year comes milestones for many people.

For some, it’s their first day of high school, others it’s their last year before they go off to college.

All major milestones for teachers, students, and their families.

For the class of 2036, including little Eva, it was the first day of kindergarten.

“I especially loved being able to spend some time with the students and getting to know their little personalities," said Stacie Clayton, a kindergarten teacher at Lewis & Clark Elementary School.

