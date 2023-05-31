First-ever Swap-A-Rama coming to Montana ExpoPark

GREAT FALLS — On June 10, 2023, the first-ever Swap-A-Rama will be held at the Montana ExpoPark in Great Falls.

"Kind of as an event where we can have a big flea market where lots of small, local businesses can participate. We have a couple of nonprofits that are going to participate," said Jessica Stiles, one of the event organizers.

Stiles, who works at Pawn-A-Rama in Great Falls, is organizing the event with her partner. Pawn-A-Rama itself is not organizing the event, but the business is one that will be participating in the event.

"It's a great way to get our community together," Stiles said. "I think, especially as small, local businesses we really rely on our community and helping each other is such a big part of that."

The event is being held in conjunction with other activities at the ExpoPark, including the second annual summer Solstice Arts & Crafts Show with live entertainment.

"Some of the live entertainment that we'll have is Mark Lowe, he's a country variety artist, Illusion Dance Studios will be performing, belly dancers, Hundred Grit Band, Centerville cheer squad, Montana Face Painting," said Kym Stevens, one of the craft show organizers.

"Trying to find shows and everything is just tough to come by (in) this day and age, so we thought 'You know, let's put on our own,'" said fellow craft show organizer Kris Landon.

The Swap-A-Rama runs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the craft show runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. There is no charge for admission.

For more information, call 406-750-5566.

