"First Friday Five" campaign aims to help animal adoption efforts in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — A new fundraising campaign called "First Friday Five" is underway to help animals at the Maclean-Cameron Animal Adoption Center in Great Falls.

The campaign asks people who want to help to donate $5 on the first Friday of each month.

The center hosts several big fundraisers throughout the year, but wanted something on a smaller scale that could be done on a more frequent basis and involve more people.

"We'll have the option of setting up a recurring payment if that's something that's more convenient for people, or you can also just log in and do a one-time payment each month,” said Misha John, the Marketing and Development Director.