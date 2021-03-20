Menu

"First Friday Five" campaign aims to help animal adoption efforts in Great Falls

MTN
Maclean-Cameron Animal Adoption Center in Great Falls
Posted at 6:26 PM, Mar 19, 2021
GREAT FALLS — A new fundraising campaign called "First Friday Five" is underway to help animals at the Maclean-Cameron Animal Adoption Center in Great Falls.

The campaign asks people who want to help to donate $5 on the first Friday of each month.

The center hosts several big fundraisers throughout the year, but wanted something on a smaller scale that could be done on a more frequent basis and involve more people.

"We'll have the option of setting up a recurring payment if that's something that's more convenient for people, or you can also just log in and do a one-time payment each month,” said Misha John, the Marketing and Development Director.

Money donated will be used for general operating expenses. Click here if you would like to make a donation.

