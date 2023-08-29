First Interstate Bank hosts food-donation drive

GREAT FALLS — First Interstate Bank is hosting food drives around Great Falls today in order to benefit Great Falls. Public schools.

“We really want to focus on our community,” Nathan Reiff, commercial relationship manager with First Interstate Bank said, “So one of the ways we do that is things like what we're doing today for the Great Falls Public Schools Food Bank, and we just like to give back. We like to give back locally.”

The bank has always worked to put their community first, and that is apparent in their foundation. First Interstate’s Foundation does a triple match during the third quarter of every year, in which they match the thousands of pounds of food donated with a cash donation. They also pay for the employee’s time spent volunteering.

Workers from First Interstate were positioned outside seven different grocery stores around Great Falls, collecting nonperishable foods for Great Falls Public School students experiences hunger and homelessness.

“I think a lot of people don't realize, for one, how many homeless students we have in our community,” Reiff said, “and kids that really rely on this for their nourishment to see that they're fed well so that they can learn, and that just is really important to us.”

If you missed the drive but still want to help, First Interstate Bank is always accepting donations.

“I mean, if you want, we're always happy to accept donations,” Reiff said, “So we've had one of the food bank buckets out in each of our branches. If you don't see that, drop it off with the teller. We're happy to take it and make sure that it gets to the right place.”

You can learn more about First Interstate Bank’s Foundation here: https://www.firstinterstatebank.com/company/commitment/our-foundation.php

