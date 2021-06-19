First Presbyterian Church is hosting an all-inclusive Bible camp

GREAT FALLS — T-shirts are being printed, signs are being delivered, and First Presbyterian Church is preparing for this year’s edition of Vacation Bible School.

This year’s theme is Knights of North Castle and the camp will be different from in years past - this will be the first 100% all-inclusive camp, meaning kids of all abilities and ages will learn together in one space.

“We are planning on reinventing preschool for Great Falls starting in January, so we decided that we might as well do it with summer with Vacation Bible School, because kids are kids,” explained education coordinator Alissa Brown.

The idea of an all-inclusive camp has been thought of for about ten months and now First Presbyterian is less than a month from seeing their dream turn into a reality.

“We might have challenges just like any other camp… but the biggest to make sure every child feels comfortable and that every child feels loved and included,” Brown said.

Brown added they have taken every possible measure to ensure every kid present will be welcome and safe with things like their own medical team and intervention team on site should they need them.