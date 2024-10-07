'Fishing For Pumpkins Festival' rings in Autumn

GREAT FALLS — All of your favorite fall activities, including hayrides, can be found at the Fishing for Pumpkins Festival hosted by Giant Springs State Park.

At Heritage Park, kids could partake in tons of fall themed activities.

“This is Fishing for Pumpkins Festival,” explained Kasey Linskey, a Recreation Manager for Montana Fish Wildlife and Marks. “Inspired by annual fall festivals that Giant Springs has hosted.”

The event invites hundreds of families to get in the spirit of fall outdoors.

“Last year our event brought over 600 people,” Linskey said.



The name, Fishing for Pumpkins, comes from their pumpkin patch game, where you can win a free pumpkin to paint or carve.

“We offer events like this just to offer public enjoyment,” Linskey said. “We want people to come to Giant Springs State Park with something extra to do.”

Partners for the event include the Great Falls Public Library and the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center.

“This is carnival style, so it's looking to get kids engaged with plenty of activities,” Linskey said.

