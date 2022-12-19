Fit Republic in Great Falls is closing permanently

GREAT FALLS — Fit Republic in Great Falls announced on Monday that it will be closing permanently.

The last day for Fit Republic will be Saturday, December 31, 2022.

Current members can transfer their existing membership to Planet Fitness, which is located nearby at 726 10th Avenue South.

If you have any questions, you can email Fit Republic at greatfalls@fitrepublic.com.

Fit Republic opened in Holiday Village Mall in the summer of 2020.



