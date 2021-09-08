Fitness quest leads Great Falls woman to create running group

GREAT FALLS — Life is hard, there is no denying that, and everyone find different ways to cope. When Tressia Castillo started using running as a coping mechanism not only did her health improve but so did her life.

Two years ago, Castillo was struggling, like many of us dealing with everyday hassles. Instead of getting even more down on herself she decided to pick up a new hobby. A hobby that he never really thought would be for her.

“I used to run when I was younger but it was never a hobby to me, instead just something to help you lose weight. It wasn't until I started it up again to help with my mental health that I really started to love it.” Said Castillo.

AS she kept running, her fears became smaller and her smile got bigger. An Added perk, thanks to facebook, a shared passion for running and a little big of flirting Castillo met her favorite running partner, Matthew Green.

“ It’s actually a funny story,” said Green. She posted a video of her running through a wooded area, more or less a trail. And I was like ``Oh man I’m jealous that’s a beautiful running spot.”

And the rest was history. After a little while, Castillo came to find out that Green was somewhat of an “ultra runner”

“He competes in spartan races, and here I am thinking I was cool running 5ks”

He competes in Spartan Races is a complete understandment. He competed in 91 Spartan Races, in addition to other smaller races.”

Both Castillo and Green have shared a very different journey but both lead to a love of running.And now, only a few months after making the move to Great Falls, the couple wants to share their passion with the people. They have created a facebook group Called GFM Running. The group hopes to meet in Gibson Park every week to join in fellowship, fun and a whole lot of sweating.

If you are interested in joining you can request at GFM running on facebook or reach out to Tressa on facebook!